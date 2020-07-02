Phaedra Parks On Possible ‘RHOA’ Return: I Keep Hope Alive

Phaedra Parks was not long ago questioned whether or not she would be returning to Genuine Housewives of Atlanta — she is optimistic for the foreseeable future and seemingly hopes to return.

“Well, you know what, keep hope alive,” Phaedra advised Men and women. “But, you know right now I’m trying to find love. I’m not trying to fight love…I’m in a different place right now, which is why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp so that you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting.”

Phaedra was booted off the present numerous seasons in the past soon after it was uncovered that she experienced developed and distribute rumors that forged member Kandi Burruss experienced prepared to drug and rape Porsha Williams in her alleged sexual intercourse dungeon in her household.

Phaedra afterwards confessed that she manufactured it all up.

Followers of Phae-Phae can capture her on the present time of Relationship Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Version together with actor boyfriend, Medina Islam.