Home Entertainment Phaedra Parks On Possible ‘RHOA’ Return: I Keep Hope Alive

Phaedra Parks On Possible ‘RHOA’ Return: I Keep Hope Alive

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Phaedra Parks was not long ago questioned whether or not she would be returning to Genuine Housewives of Atlanta — she is optimistic for the foreseeable future and seemingly hopes to return.

“Well, you know what, keep hope alive,” Phaedra advised Men and women. “But, you know right now I’m trying to find love. I’m not trying to fight love…I’m in a different place right now, which is why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp so that you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©