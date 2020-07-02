Orlando Bloom Shares What He’s Looking Forward to After His Baby Girl’s Birth

Orlando Bloom is before long heading to be a lady father.

With his renowned fiancée Katy Perry anticipating their very first kid jointly, the actor is seeking ahead to acquiring to invest time with his small lady.

“I’m excited,” the actor stated in a distant job interview on Very good Early morning The united states. “It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me…you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world.”

When some mother and father may well dread the deficiency of snooze that will come with a new child, Bloom sees a sweet silver lining.

“I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles…I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”