Ontario investigating 17 temp agencies after virus outbreaks on farms

TORONTO/WINNIPEG — The Canadian province of Ontario is investigating 17 non permanent recruitment agencies, the province’s labor ministry claimed, after overall health officers warned that agencies that shift staff from farm to farm could be contributing to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Canadian farms depend on some 60,000 individuals who occur to Canada on non permanent get the job done permits each and every calendar year, commonly dwelling and performing on 1 farm all period. But some also use temp agencies that make use of locals, such as undocumented staff.

“Worker safety laws on farms apply to all workers in Ontario. This includes migrant workers and undocumented workers,” the labor ministry claimed in a assertion on Tuesday. “We stand firm against exploitation in our province.”

As of June 29, 21 outbreaks at farms and greenhouse functions experienced contaminated 954 individuals throughout Canada, in accordance to federal knowledge. A few staff have died, all in Ontario.

An “overwhelming majority” of farms with outbreaks had been utilizing brief-expression staff by means of temp agencies, ministry of labor personnel claimed on a convention simply call about the outbreaks final 7 days.

Agreement staff have been a essential portion of the agriculture, development and hospitality sectors in Ontario for a long time, but they now appear to be to be contributing to outbreaks, claimed Ken Forth, a broccoli farmer and president of FARMS, a nonprofit team that coordinates the federal non permanent get the job done plan.

“It’s a confusing issue,” he claimed. “There’s no question that contract worker agencies like those are very important to the economy of Canada. If you take that away, God only knows what happens.” (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Rock Nickel in Winnipeg enhancing by Jonathan Oatis)