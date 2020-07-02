One Russian region says ‘nyet’ to Putin, defying the Kremlin

Only 1 of Russia’s 85 areas, a sparsely-populated patch of the Arctic identified for reindeer herders, defied the Kremlin and voted in opposition to improvements granting President Vladimir Putin the correct to continue to be in electricity until finally 2036, results on Thursday confirmed.

The previous KGB officer, who has dominated Russia for much more than two many years as president or primary minister, handily gained the right to operate for two much more 6-yr conditions soon after the existing one ends in 2024.

But in the distant Nenets Autonomous District, positioned about one,600 km northeast of Moscow, about 55 for each cent of 37,490 voters voted in opposition to the reforms, the only region to say “nyet.”

Discontent there has been brewing for some and its rejection appeared to be a protest vote developed to sign anger over a community problem.

Especially, citizens item to a system set ahead earlier this yr by authorities to merge with neighbouring region Arkhangelsk, a shift they think would depart them poorer by stripping them of specific fiscal assist.

A memorandum outlining the system was signed by the two regions’ governors on May well 13. A September referendum on the issue has considering that been cancelled but locals continue being cautious.

Indicator of protest

“Persons voted [against the constitutional reforms] as a sign of protest … They desired to use this to get the awareness of authorities in Moscow and to explain to them that we are living below far too, that we have an impression,” Tatyana Antipina, a local businesswoman, mentioned by phone.

Antipina traveled to Moscow this 7 days to provide a petition to the Kremlin with about 15,000 signatures opposing the system.

Olga Bondareva, who voted no, mentioned locals experienced been protesting the prepared merger considering that May well.

“We held flash mobs every day, stood in solitary pickets, and on Saturdays we’d do protests driving in our cars, all so that our district authorities and deputies would hear us,” Bondareva mentioned in a chat about social media.

In Volonga, a village with 32 registered resident voters, located on the coastline of the Arctic Ocean, 17 men and women took portion in the referendum and all voted “no.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned the region’s voters had the correct to vote in opposition to but had been “the absolute minority.”