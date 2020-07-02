Nicola Sturgeon likened to Trump by Jacob Rees-Mogg claiming she wants to ‘build a wall’

Scotland’s 1st Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to “build a wall” amongst Scotland and England, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.

The remark was connected to a row above no matter if the Scottish Governing administration will again a covid-19 quarantine rule on individuals coming from the relaxation of the British isles.

The 1st Minister has explained her Governing administration has no strategies for these a plan, but explained she are not able to rule it out on general public overall health grounds.





This led to Primary Minister Boris Johnson informing MPs that “there is no border between Scotland and England”, a declare mocked by the SNP. Sturgeon responded by criticising Johnson.

The Commons Chief explained it might not be a “bricks and mortar” construction in the vein of Hadrian’s Wall or President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico, but he claimed Sturgeon wants a “metaphorical wall”.

In the course of Small business Concerns, Rees-Mogg criticised what he explained as Sturgeon’s “shameful” remarks soon after SNP MP Tommy Sheppard explained the British isles Governing administration is “led by someone who thinks the border does not exist”.

Rees-Mogg replied: “He mentions borders, and I observed that Nicola Sturgeon needs to have a wall – probably she is modelling herself on other primary political figures – amongst England and Scotland.

“But, as my suitable honourable good friend the Primary Minister explained, there is no border amongst England and Scotland and it was shameful to phone for a border of that form of sort to be erected to halt individuals travelling freely amongst constituent components of the United Kingdom.

“One never thought that Nicola Sturgeon would model herself on American political figures and want to build a wall – at least a metaphorical wall if not actually getting like Hadrian with the bricks and mortar.”

Sheppard explained: “These responses had been outrageous. I questioned him a collection of critical queries and he created snidey responses about my overall look and attacked the 1st Minister. It is stunning and disgraceful.

“He demonstrates all the vanity and entitlement you would anticipate from a millionaire Tory.”