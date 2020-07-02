Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He’ll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant During Coronavirus Recovery

Amanda Kloots are unable to halt and would not halt battling for her spouse Nick Cordero.

As the Broadway star stays hospitalized in Los Angeles for the 3rd thirty day period, Nick’s spouse is talking out and sharing an update on his restoration from Coronavirus.

In a new job interview on Thursday’s CBS This Early morning, Amanda discovered what the long term may well keep.

“In a perfect world—because we are hoping for a perfect world—our ultimate, ultimate goal would be to get him to be a candidate for a double lung transplant,” she explained to Gayle King. “We think that that is most likely the possibility, 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. That is a long road away.”

Amanda ongoing, “He is doing okay. He’s stable. Nick’s body is extremely weak, muscles have atrophied so he can’t move his body yet. He can still open his eyes. And when he is alert and awake, he’ll answer commands by looking up or down, yes-or-no questions. When I’m asking him, he will even try to smile or move. The nurses have said that he answers my questions the best.”