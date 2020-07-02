New Zealand Warriors COVID-19 scare in camp ahead of Brisbane Broncos clash

The hapless New Zealand Warriors have experienced a different setback, with a COVID-19 scare sweeping via the camp this 7 days.

A number of gamers claimed chilly and flu like signs in the guide-up to tomorrow night’s crunch match in opposition to fellow strugglers the Brisbane Broncos in modern times.

The gamers ended up isolated and examined as for every NRL protocol – and luckily arrived again obvious – but the distraction was the very last factor the Warriors wanted in these troubled periods.

Warriors gamers appear dejected following a different Storm try out (Getty)

Including to their woes, the Warriors go into the match with no inspirational skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who has been rubbed out by the NRL judiciary.

The club has persuaded a few gamers who desired to return house to be with their family members to keep on being in Australia until eventually following the match in opposition to the Cronulla Sharks on July 19.

If the NRL can not uncover a way to re-unite the gamers with their family members ahead of then, they will go away the camp and cross the ditch, including to the team’s troubles.

The Warriors ended up thumped by 50 factors by the Storm in interim mentor Todd Payten’s initially match in demand very last weekend and require to make a assertion in opposition to the out-of-kind Broncos.