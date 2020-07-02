NeNe Leakes from ‘RHOA lands his own show Glamsquad Showdown on E!

True Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has hosted her own show, Glamsquad Showdown, on E!

In accordance to Deadline, the show is a elegance levels of competition comedy collection with NeNe and Brad Goreski, and celebrates the finest superstar “glamor squads” in the organization.

Every 7 days, two groups of co-star elite stylists, make-up artists, and costume consultants, make-up artists, and costume consultants just take middle phase to contend and show their abilities in entrance of an interactive studio viewers in The two glamor squads carry out make-up themes The viewers will come encounter to encounter in two outrageous makeover problems in hopes of earning the finest elegance fanfare legal rights and funds awards for charity, “the publication writes. .

The information follows experiences that NeNe has not still renewed its agreement with RHOA. Very last period, NeNe signed at the final moment, in purchase to get a greater provide, but this time, she could be getting time off the show to target on herself.