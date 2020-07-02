Home Entertainment ‘MythBusters’ Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His Sister As A Child

‘MythBusters’ Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His Sister As A Child

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Previous MythBusters co-host Adam Savage has been accused of raping his sister even though they were being however kids.

In accordance to the lawsuit submitted, the rapes allegedly took spot “Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse,” the lawsuit.

RELATED ARTICLES

©