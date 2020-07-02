Most Popular Black Gamer’s Wife Accused Of Cheating w/ 14 Yr Old!!

WaDi is one particular of the most outstanding qualified SuperSmash Bros in the earth – he is designed shut to a million pounds taking part in video clip game titles. And a lot of imagine he is the most outstanding Black qualified gamer in the earth. three several years back he married his “dream girl”, a qualified Smashbros commentator named participant Cinnpie.

WaDi is goofy, obese, and a nerd. Cinnpie is beautiful – and by WaDi’s very own account, is “way out of my league, way out of my universe.”

Properly now she’s staying accused of dishonest on him, with a 14 12 months outdated boy.

Yet another qualified SuperSmash Bros participant named Puppeh is boasting that Cinnpie abused him in excess of the program of several years.

He printed a comprehensive account of the abuse – and it can be harrowing, to say the minimum. The alleged abuse reaches as considerably back again as 2016, when Puppeh was 14 and Cinnpie was 24.

Puppeh statements that the gorgeous more mature female tackled him to the floor and commenced to pressure herself on him at a get together. He also claimed that the two shared a mattress on many instances, and that Cinnpie solicited oral sexual intercourse – among the other items.

All the whilst, she promised that she would get alongside one another with him when he turned eighteen. For considerably of the time, Cinnpie was married to fellow gamer WaDi.

In this article is Puppeh’s total tale: Url TO Entire ACCOUNT

As of the time of publication, Cinnpie did not react to the allegations.

In this article are some pictures of Cinnpie: