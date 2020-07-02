Mo’Nique & Husband To Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta!!

Upcoming year of Real Housewives of Atlanta is established for a Enormous shakeup, MTO Information has discovered. Bravo executives are hoping to get Mo’Nique and her spouse Sidney to be a part of the forged of the strike fact collection.

And it seems that Mo’Nique is intrigued.

One particular man or woman near to Mo’Nique explained to MTO Information, “[Sidney] is negotiating with Bravo to have Mo’Nique be a part of the demonstrate. Nothing at all is performed however, but if Bravo opens up their pockets, we will all see Mo’Nique on the demonstrate.”

The insider statements that Bravo is hoping to use Mo’Nique to change Nene Leakes – who is the greatest compensated Housewife throughout all of Bravo’s franchises.

And Mo’Nique’s addition could be coming at a great time. There are rumors that Bravo does NOT want to deliver back again Nene for following year. But they are going to need to have a Huge title temperament to change her – and Mo’Nique would be great.