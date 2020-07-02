Meek Mill Is Being Sued For Copyright Infringement For Allegedly Stealing Lyrics To 2 Songs

Meek Mill just cannot continue to be absent from the drama this 7 days. Pursuing his minor feud with Akademiks, he’s now the goal of a copyright infringement lawsuit, accusing him of copying two music from a Philly file business, in accordance to BOSSIP.

Desire Wealthy Leisure is accusing Meek, his file label Desire Chaser and mum or dad business Atlantic Data of civil conspiracy to dedicate copyright infringement.

The grievance discovered Desire Wealthy is alleging that Meek stole its copyrighted music and handed them off as his very own on his final album, “Champions.” In other words and phrases, Desire Wealthy officers are declaring Meek did not compose the lyrics to at the very least two of his music on that album.

The music in issue are “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II.” Desire Wealthy claimed in 2018, it obtained the music lyrics and copyrights for people music immediately after its contracted songwriter wrote them.

Desire Wealthy claimed in court docket papers that Meek experienced obtain to 1 of its songwriter’s lyrics and recorded them working with the copyrighted lyrics and title, the court docket docs discovered.

“100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II” later on appeared on his 2018 album “Championships.”

Meek Mill has not but responded to the match. It also does not seem that a attorney has been detailed but for him.

It also seems like this lawsuit could have been a final vacation resort as Desire Wealthy claimed its reps have tried out to purpose with Meek about the alleged music thefts but just could not perform it out.

Desire Wealthy desires desires to consider Meek to court docket and is inquiring the choose in the circumstance to get Meek to fork out it at the very least $75,000 for each and every alleged infraction in the lawsuit, which will come out to a minor little bit a lot more than $300,000.

Atlantic did not publicly remark on the issue.

