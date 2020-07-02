Meek Mill & Akademiks Exchange Words After Meek Says Ak Is Canceled!

Whew Chile, Meek Mill is identified for working with his Twitter fingers, and no one is exempt when they occur for him! Meek took to Twitter with a concept to Akademiks and the two exchanged phrases immediately after Meek suggests Ak is canceled.

“Akadmiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them… he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We got holla at you next run champ lol.”

Akademiks canceled due to the fact he’s a undesirable law enforcement and our society do not need to have them …. he also gassed a good deal of beef that received men and women killed and harm and in no way donated a greenback to the society! We long gone holla at you subsequent operate champ lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 30, 2020

Akademiks obviously was not sensation Meek’s electricity, and responded allowing Meek know he simply cannot terminate any person!

I you receiving canceled now! Lol and if I pull this shit out you would be accomplished … just say upppp and ima up it 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ooCwAOL6tz — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 30, 2020

Evidently, the trade of phrases stems from a online video clip of Akademiks coming for a handful of celebs such as Freddie Gibbs, Ben Baller, and John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen. When talking about John Legend’s most latest album profits, Akademiks expressed his dislike for Chrissy.

“It’s bewildering to me,” he explained. “His b*tch be talking mad sh*t online. What’s… I dislike his b*tch so much, I can’t even lie to you.”

Akademiks even stepped into The Shade Home with a concept for Meek.

“Meek forgot the time he got ran off Twitter for a whole 4 years… all cuz he was off Percs and thought he could cancel Drake.”

What are your views, Roomies? Permit us know in the reviews!

