Massachusetts tells fireworks seller to stop ads in state

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Legal professional Common Maura Healey is demanding that a fireworks retailer with outlets in New Hampshire stop focusing on its promoting to inhabitants of Massachusetts, exactly where fireworks are unlawful.

In a stop-and-desist letter despatched Wednesday to Phantom Fireworks, Healey alleges the corporation is violating state shopper security regulation by mailing adverts and discounted discount coupons to Massachusetts addresses and highlighting the proximity of its New Hampshire outlets.

“Phantom Fireworks knows its products are illegal in Massachusetts, yet we are hearing that residents are getting their advertisements in the mail,” Healey stated in a assertion.

Problems about unlawful fireworks staying applied in Massachusetts have soared throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio-primarily based Phantom Fireworks has a few outlets in New Hampshire, all shut to the Massachusetts border.

Main Government Bruce Zoldan informed The Boston World the corporation would overview Healey’s letter and regulate its advertising and marketing tactic if required.

“We always follow the law,” he stated.

Zoldan did be aware that his adverts incorporate a observe that men and women need to use fireworks in compliance with their nearby rules, and that they specially state that fireworks are unlawful in Massachusetts. He also informed the World that several shoppers from Massachusetts arrive to his outlets to obtain items that they intend to use lawfully in New Hampshire or somewhere else.

“If a Massachusetts customer says, ‘I’m coming to buy your fireworks, I’m going to my aunt’s house in New Hampshire,’ I’m not allowed to advertise to that customer who comes every year and uses it properly?” Zoldan requested the World.

Also, a assertion from Phantom Fireworks in reaction to Healey’s requires examine, “We find it ironic that Massachusetts, the birthplace of former U.S. president John Adams, the author of the most iconic fireworks quote in American history, is the only state in the U.S. that totally bans the use of consumer fireworks.”