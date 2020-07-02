Marsh seeks campus, global impact

Auburn Athletics

Image: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – A visitor speaker in an Auburn College global research training course impressed Maddie Marsh to go after a route that led her from a Tennessee new music competition to the halls of Congress to a board conference with Bono.

Volunteering throughout higher college at a Bolivian orphanage determined Marsh to make a distinction throughout her school a long time. She just was not certain in which or how. Then, in her 1st semester at Auburn, she listened to about the A single Marketing campaign.

“Oh my gosh, this is it,” she recollects considering. “This is something I can be doing domestically to still help the world and help other cultures.”

Co-started by U2’s Bono in 2004, A single Marketing campaign seeks to conclusion excessive poverty and preventable condition by 2030 by pressuring political leaders to help lifetime-conserving plans and procedures, in particular in Africa.

“I did not know what I was getting myself into,” Maddie explained.

Marsh recruited a crew and coordinated her 1st marketing campaign, accumulating and offering hand-published letters on Capitol Hill to Alabama senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones, urging them to completely help the Worldwide Fund to Struggle Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“I put a lot of time, effort and energy into it because it’s really what I was passionate about,” she explained.

Past summer time, following her 1st calendar year at Auburn, Marsh attended the Bonnaroo New music and Arts Competition in Manchester, Tennessee, recruiting folks to sign up for and produce letters on behalf of the A single Marketing campaign.

“It been really awesome,” she explained. “So many opportunities.”

Marsh’s lobbying attempts aided end result in the United States escalating its Worldwide Fund determination.

“That was so awesome to see that, and to see it all the way through from beginning to end,” she explained.

A single Marketing campaign leaders invited Marsh to existing at the group’s once-a-year board conference in Palo Alto, California in January. The only U.S. college student panelist, Maddie satisfied Bono and Fb government Sheryl Sandberg, among the other dignitaries and donors.

“The whole board meeting process was really unexpected, but such an amazing opportunity,” she explained.

Marsh tends to make a distinction on campus as properly, serving as a supervisor for Auburn’s gymnastics crew.

“I love it,” explained Marsh, who attends just about every apply and satisfy, helping with devices measurements, mat placement and new music for every gymnast. “The relationships with the gymnasts is what makes it worth it because they’re awesome. Being friends with them has been so cool.”

Prior to the pandemic, Auburn’s gymnastics crew would swim 1 early morning every 7 days at the James Martin Aquatics Centre. Which is in which Marsh’s worlds collided.

Her father, previous Auburn swimming mentor David Marsh, aided the Tigers hold 12 nationwide championship banners earlier mentioned the pool.

In 1 of the photos on the wall, a youthful Maddie can be observed celebrating with her family members.

“No way, that’s so crazy,” an Auburn gymnast advised her.

Maddie was seven when she moved from Auburn with her family members, 1st to Charlotte, North Carolina, then to San Diego, California.

By that time, her appreciate of Auburn was ingrained. Every summer time, she would return to the Plains to go to a good friend.

“Every time I came here, I just fell more and more in love with it,” she explained. “No campus I ever toured in California compared to this.”

As a higher college senior, Maddie used to a couple of California faculties.

“But this is really where I felt at home,” she explained.

On rate to graduate in 2022 with a diploma in global research and a insignificant in small business, Marsh states her desire work would be doing work in global small business involving athletics or nonprofits.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to merge those two somehow in my future career, but so far I’ve had awesome opportunities in both sides of my interests,” she explained.

A go-getter who’s by now generating a global impact, Maddie is carrying on the Marsh family members legacy of excellence, the two at Auburn and all over the earth.

When the A single Campaign’s board conference finished with strong donations to gas the nonprofit’s mission and information, the organization’s supporters shared an encouraging term with the college student activist from the Plains.

“What you’re doing is so important,” they advised her. “Keep doing it.”