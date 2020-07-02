Man dies after overnight shooting in Denver

Just one gentleman is lifeless after an overnight shooting in Denver, law enforcement say.
Denver law enforcement responded to stories of a shooting late Wednesday night time close to 29th Avenue and Downing Avenue and learned just one wounded grownup male, in accordance to a law enforcement tweet.
That gentleman died after staying transported to the medical center, a next law enforcement tweet explained early Thursday early morning.
Any person with data relevant to this incident is requested to make contact with Criminal offense Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
No other data was quickly accessible Thursday early morning.
