Love & Hip Hop Alexis Pregnant By 45 Yr Old White ‘Sugar Daddy’!! (Pics)

Love & Hiphop’s Alexis Skyy is expecting with her next kid, MTO Information has verified. Alexis by now has one particular kid by rapper Fetty Wap.

Her next infant is from her new boyfriend, a White guy who Alexis describes to good friends as a guy who “pays her bills and takes care of her and her child.”

Some on social media are labeling the generous guy a “trick” or a “sugar daddy.”

Here is movie of Alexis introducing her new bae, AJ, to her followers. She points out that AJ – who is in his mid to late forties, is “shy.”

In this article she appears to be like really expecting:

Alexis, true title Alexis Skyy McFarland, is a 25 yr aged truth tv individuality. She is very best regarded from becoming on Vh1’s television display Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip Hop: New York. She has obtained media consideration for her romantic relationship with rapper Fetty Wap.

In this article are some photos of her: