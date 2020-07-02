Los Angeles City Council Unanimously Approves Plan To Replace Police Officers With Trained Crisis Responders For Nonviolent Calls

Not only is Los Angeles defunding the police—it was also declared that the metropolis will change law enforcement with unarmed group-based mostly responders for nonviolent phone calls. It was a shift that was unanimously accredited by the metropolis council.

Calls that qualify for group-based mostly responses are neighbor disputes, compound abuse and psychological wellbeing crises. These will all be managed by folks who are experienced disaster responders.

Mayor Garcetti mentioned,

“We need to act to reform general public basic safety in our communities — and nowadays, we took an essential action ahead, many thanks to Councilmember @CMHerbJWesson, Council President @CD6Nury and our City Council. We will preserve operating collectively to modify how we answer to nonviolent 911 phone calls.”

As claimed by The Grio, the new process will be formulated by the Main Legislative Analyst (CLA) and the City Administrative Officer (CAO), with support from the Los Angeles Police Division and the city’s Housing Companies Authority.

This prepare is the 1st of its variety in a big U.S. metropolis.