Lakewood police ask for public’s help in finding missing 11-year-old boy

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Law enforcement in Lakewood are hunting for a missing 11-calendar year-previous boy who was very last witnessed with his mom, who is required for violation of a custody get.

Aiden Casaus was very last witnessed with his mom, 38-calendar year-previous Francheska Lee Flores, on Sunday when she picked him up at a friend’s household, police explained in a information launch.

Lakewood Law enforcement

Aiden Casaus

Flores does not have custodial legal rights, in accordance to police. They  most lately had been identified to be in Colorado Springs.

Flores, who also works by using the very last identify Bernal, has a warrant for her arrest for violation of a custody get.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR