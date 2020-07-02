Lakewood police ask for public’s help in finding missing 11-year-old boy

Law enforcement in Lakewood are hunting for a missing 11-calendar year-previous boy who was very last witnessed with his mom, who is required for violation of a custody get.

Aiden Casaus was very last witnessed with his mom, 38-calendar year-previous Francheska Lee Flores, on Sunday when she picked him up at a friend’s household, police explained in a information launch.

Flores does not have custodial legal rights, in accordance to police. They most lately had been identified to be in Colorado Springs.

Flores, who also works by using the very last identify Bernal, has a warrant for her arrest for violation of a custody get.

Aiden is explained as four-foot-11 and about 80 lbs . with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. Flores is about four-foot-10 and 140 lbs . with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with facts on their whereabouts is requested to get in touch with Lakewood police at 303-987-7103.