Kumar Sangakkara questioned by police over 2011 Cricket World Cup final ‘match fix’

Sri Lanka fantastic Kumar Sangakkara was questioned by police for hrs on Thursday immediately after a previous sports activities minister claimed the countrywide staff intentionally missing the 2011 Cricket World Cup final to India.

Sangakkara, captain of the 2011 aspect, was the 3rd substantial-profile formal or participant to be questioned over the earlier 7 days, beside 2011 main selector Aravinda de Silva and opening batsman Upul Tharanga.

Kumar Sangakkara (Quentin Jones)

Mahindadananda Aluthgamage, who was the sports activities minister at the time, informed a neighborhood tv channel final thirty day period that Sri Lanka “sold” the final.

He did not supply evidence in the report.

Sangakkara explained he gave a assertion to police to fulfil his duty to the video game, and the truth of the matter or untruth of Aluthgamage’s allegations will be regarded shortly.

In the final in Mumbai, Sri Lanka created 274-six in 50 overs and India gained by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Sangakkara resigned as captain expressing he would be way too outdated to participate in the subsequent World Cup.