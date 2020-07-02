Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads: KCNA By

© . North Korean chief Kim Jong Un guides the 14th enlarged assembly of Political Bureau of seventh Central Committee of WPK
SEOUL () – North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, at an enlarged assembly of the politburo of the country’s ruling Employees Celebration the place he presided, mentioned the North experienced extensively prevented the novel coronavirus from making inroads, point out information company KCNA mentioned on Friday.
He warned of “a slight self-complacence or relaxation” on the anti-epidemic entrance and urged to preserve “maximum alert,” KCNA mentioned in a assertion.
Fusion Media or everyone associated with Fusion Media will not take any legal responsibility for decline or harm as a consequence of reliance on the info which include knowledge, rates, charts and get/market alerts contained inside of this site. Make sure you be totally educated concerning the challenges and fees connected with investing the economic marketplaces, it is just one of the riskiest expenditure varieties attainable.