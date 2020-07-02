Killing of Hachalu Hundessa Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics

NAIROBI, Kenya — In existence, Hachalu Hundessa’s protest music roused and united Ethiopians craving for independence and justice. He is undertaking the identical in demise, with countless numbers flocking on Thursday to bury him in Ambo, the city 60 miles west of the Ethiopian funds of Addis Ababa in which he was born and lifted.

Mr. Hundessa, 34, was shot on Monday night time by not known assailants in Addis Ababa and afterwards died of his wounds in a clinic. His demise has ignited nationwide protests that have killed 81 men and women, hurt dozens of other individuals and triggered in depth house problems. The authorities have blocked the online and arrested 35 men and women, which includes a well known media magnate and federal government critic, Jawar Mohammed.

The unrest, analysts say, threatens the security of Africa’s 2nd-most populous state and deepens the political disaster in a country currently going through a roller-coaster democratic changeover.

“I am in bitter sadness,” explained Getu Dandefa, a 29-calendar year-previous college university student. When he noticed Mr. Hundessa’s coffin in Ambo, he explained he dropped to the floor and began crying.