Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Not Engaged

Previously this 7 days, rumors swirled that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had been engaged immediately after she was noticed rocking a ring — but the few are not back again with each other, and they are not engaged.

“Khloe and Tristan are not engaged despite the rumors about their relationship,” a resource near to Khloe informed HollywoodLife.

“They are obtaining together superior than at any time for the sake of Real [their two-year-old daughter] and are just centered on co-parenting. There is no real truth to the rumors by any means,” the resource ongoing.

A 2nd resource also verified that the pair is not engaged, and claims that the baller is even now performing tough to earn the truth television’s star’s believe in back again.

“The spark between them is obvious but it’s a huge leap to say they are engaged and simply not accurate,” the resource additional.

It appears to be that the chance of Khloe and Tristan reconciling is not as well considerably absent — but no marriage in the close to potential at minimum.