Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Not Engaged

Bradley Lamb


Previously this 7 days, rumors swirled that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had been engaged immediately after she was noticed rocking a ring — but the few are not back again with each other, and they are not engaged.

“Khloe and Tristan are not engaged despite the rumors about their relationship,” a resource near to Khloe informed HollywoodLife.

