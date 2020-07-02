Home Entertainment Khia Roasts Lil Wayne: You Ain’t Never Loved A Black B*tch!!

Khia went in on Younger dollars manager Lil Wayne in one particular of her epics rants — contacting him out for allegedly becoming a junkie and above his cure of Black ladies.

“Crusty has never been for the people. You claim you’ve never experienced hate and racism and now you’re saying there’s nothing more we can do as a people about the wrongful deaths and the killing and murder of Black people that’s going on in America,” she claims.

