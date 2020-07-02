Khia Roasts Lil Wayne: You Ain’t Never Loved A Black B*tch!!

Khia went in on Younger dollars manager Lil Wayne in one particular of her epics rants — contacting him out for allegedly becoming a junkie and above his cure of Black ladies.

“Crusty has never been for the people. You claim you’ve never experienced hate and racism and now you’re saying there’s nothing more we can do as a people about the wrongful deaths and the killing and murder of Black people that’s going on in America,” she claims.

“You ain’t never loved any Black bitches that you f*cked with. You didn’t even love your nanny, your nitty gritty grandnanny and they black as tar. You ain’t never loved a Black bitch,” she ongoing.

And she did not quit there.

“You are 99 dreads short of being a man and 99 brain cells short of freeing anybody who’s being oppressed. So again, f*ck you and your couch in the name of Rick James.”

Wayne is presently courting yet another white, furthermore-sized design.