Kelly Rowland Unveils ‘Corny’ Quarantine Feet: 3 Months No Pedicure! (Pics)

Kelly Rowland stepped out yesterday to do a little bit of buying, and she wore open up toed sandals. MTO completely attained these photographs.

That was a daring transfer by Kelly – due to the fact she has not been equipped to get a specialist pedicure in in excess of 3 months.

So what did her toes appear like. Properly not undesirable . . . but not excellent possibly. It seems that she has a couple of corns, and a whole lot of ash.

But all in all not as well undesirable.

