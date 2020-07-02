‘Katy Keene’ Cancelled: No Season 2 For The CW’s Lucy Hale Drama

Katy Keene and The CW are no extended a match. The Riverdale spinoff has been canceled immediately after a single year, TVLine has uncovered. The drama’s initially year finale, which now serves as its de facto collection finale, aired on Thursday, May possibly 14.

Throughout its 13-episode freshman operate, Katy Keene averaged just above a .one demo ranking alongside with 480,000 complete weekly viewers (in Reside+Very same Working day quantities). Out of the 16 dramas The CW aired in-year, it rated 14th in equally actions, besting only Dynasty and In the Darkish (equally of which have been renewed again in January for the 2020-21 Tv set year).

Katy Keene relocated Ashleigh Murray’s Josie McCoy from the imply streets of Riverdale to the glamorous avenues of New York Town, wherever she pursued a entire-time vocation in the songs sector (and even re-recognized the Pussycats).

The Riverdale spinoff also starred Lucy Hale as budding designer Katy Keene, Jonny Beauchamp as drag little one Jorge Lopez, Julia Chan as qualified grifter Pepper Smith, Zane Holtz as boxer-turned-product K.O. Kelly, Lucien Laviscount as billionaire Alexander Cabot, Camille Hyde as Alex’s sister Alexandra and Katherine LaNasa as legendary manner queen Gloria Grandbilt.

Katy Keene‘s quick-lived run included many Riverdale crossovers. Robin Givens was the initially to pop up in NYC, reprising the purpose of Josie’s mom Sierra McCoy, even though Casey Cott (aka Kevin Keller) adopted soon thereafter. And Katy saved the most significant crossover past, ending its finale with the unwelcome arrival of Hiram Lodge.

Experienced the present been renewed for a 2nd year, Veronica’s father was heading to keep on being a thorn in Jorge’s family’s aspect, but showrunner Michael Grassi promised TVLine that it would not taint the drama’s upbeat, sweet-coated aesthetic. “Katy Keene will constantly keep on being Katy Keene,” Grassi discussed. “When Hiram enters the picture, he’s coming into our world, the New York of our imagination. He’ll be a delicious, fun antagonist, but no one is getting murdered… yet.”

The finale also welcomed The Princess Bride‘s Cary Elwes as Leo Lacy, a mysterious man who could very well be Katy’s organic father. (“He’s definitely a strong contender!” Hale instructed TVLine.) Other finale developments provided K.O. relocating to Philadelphia, Alex heading again to rehab, and Pepper trying to go legit.

Warner Bros. Tv intends to search for a new residence for Katy, but nothing at all is particular.

TVLine’s Broadcast Tv set Renewal Scorecard has been up to date to replicate Katy Keene’s renewal/cancellation. Your ideas on the show’s destiny? Fall ’em in a remark under.