Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Response To Claim She Dates Men Who Could Be Her “Children”

Kate Beckinsale‘s preferences are none of your small business.

Before this 7 days, the 46-12 months-aged Brit took to Instagram to share a goofy video clip, which highlighted her on the ground decked out in googly eyes together with her cat. “Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes,” she wrote, “and mostly it’s the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee’d all over the ladies loo seat.”

Nonetheless, it appeared like her followers had been a lot more fascinated in her individual lifetime than her PSA to keep indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” 1 consumer wrote, seemingly referencing her preceding romances with Pete Davidson, 26, and Goody Grace, 23.

As it turns out, mother to 21-12 months-aged Lily Sheen is rolling her eyes at any criticism. As she wrote again, “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.”

The questionable comments didn’t finish there, however.