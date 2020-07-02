Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks Ex Shawn Booth Will “Hold Onto Anger With Me”

Kaitlyn Bristowe is not certain what would take place if she ended up working into her ex.

It really is been additional than a calendar year and fifty percent since news broke that the Bachelor Country star and Shawn Booth identified as off their engagement.

And whilst Kaitlyn has moved on with Jason Tartick, she can not enable but speculate what it would be like if she came encounter-to-encounter with her ex in Nashville exactly where they each reside.

“I’m not trying to speak for him and I don’t know, but I truly think he will never understand me or respect certain decisions and I think he’s just going to hold onto anger with me,” Kaitlyn shared on iHeartRadio’s Scrubbing In podcast. “That’s how I feel. I would be nervous.”

“I would probably play nice,” she ongoing. “Even though he hurt me so terribly…I hold anger too so I feel like I would hope his new dog would be with him because that would be a good distraction.”