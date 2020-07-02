JUST IN: 50 families homeless after shacks gutted by fire in abandoned building in Alexandra

Fifty shacks had been gutted in Alexandra on Thursday.

The shacks wrecked had been within and outdoors an aged building.

The trigger of the fire is staying investigated.

Fifty families in Alexandra have been remaining homeless after their shacks had been gutted in a fire on Thursday.

Johannesburg crisis health-related companies spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi explained they responded to the fire, within an abandoned building in the township.

On their arrival, firefighters located 50 shacks on fire.

Maludzi explained 30 of the shacks had been within the building although 20 some others had been outdoors.

The trigger of fire is unidentified and they are investigating.

Much more to comply with.