The adhering to tale, prepared by Matthew Jesus, was at first revealed on georgiadogs.com.

Athens, Ga. – It may well not look like it at initially, but if you get a nearer appear, fullbacks and licensed anesthesiologist assistants are rather equivalent.

Equally have a main obligation to help all those about them. Acquire a appear at previous Ga fullback and Athens indigenous Josh Sailors. As a fullback, he could be questioned to incorporate additional go safety to a quarterback as a pocket collapses, or obvious a lane for his operating back again to wander into the finish zone. As an anesthesiologist, he spends his times supplying anesthesia for people going through operation, masking labor and supply for epidural placement and C-sections and supplying anesthesia to other departments this kind of as cardiology and interventional radiology for people likely by means of techniques there.

Equally also can be questioned to do points out of the regular for them. As a fullback, Sailors could be questioned to grow to be the ball provider he is been questioned to safeguard. As an anesthesiologist, properly, as Sailors suggests, it can get “interesting”, specially the earlier two months.

“The last two months have been definitely been interesting,” Sailors claimed. “We have experienced to offer with a ton of uncertainty about how to ideal get ready for the anticipated surge that strike Italy’s health care process so difficult, how to deal with the COVID people when they inevitably confirmed up, and how to offer any other fallout that was probable to take place as the virus unfold and took priority in excess of the elective surgical procedures and techniques. In the early phases there were being no protocols, most of the organizations that we appear to for direction were being finding out on the fly just like we were being.

“On a personal note, I think I had to intubate either the first few PUI, person under investigation for COVID, that came to surgery, and we essentially had to create many of these protocols on the fly that would guide future management of these patients. This is definitely a unique situation, as most procedures and illnesses have defined protocols we can follow, but we had to create many through simple trial and error.” A 2015 honors graduate from the Emory College College of Drugs, Sailors is now an Anesthesiologist Assistant Expert with Piedmont Athens Regional Health care Centre. Two months later on even so, and Sailors has started to see a modify in the clinic scene, but that was not generally the situation.

“At this point things are moving back to normal,” Sailors claimed. “Elective cases are back in almost full swing, and we have the added benefit of rapid COVID testing now to monitor all incoming new patients to minimize and negate the risk of spreading COVID. Everyone throughout the hospital wears PPE continuously, maintains their distance when possible and we all minimize going through the different units throughout the hospital. A couple of months ago, however, it felt like a ghost town. Even when cases were down to just a handful a day, the halls were empty, we stayed in our respective areas and very few patients were coming through the hospital doors out of fear for COVID.”

Sailors performed the at any time-critical purpose as a wander-on member for Georgia’s soccer staff from 2007 to 2011. His youthful brother and fellow Oconee County Substantial College graduate, Blake Sailors, joined the Bulldog scout staff in 2009 and labored himself on to a assortment of exclusive staff roles in the course of his profession. In addition, the Sailors brothers’ father, Dr. David Sailors, has served as 1 of the staff doctors for almost 20 yrs due to the fact he is a vascular surgeon in the Athens location.

Adapting on the fly is not straightforward to do. You would consider his taking part in times and adapting to audibles would have organized him for it, but for Sailors, it was anything unique he took absent from his times of getting a Bulldog.

“Definitely the discipline and ability to focus during adversity,” Sailors claimed. “Every single day came with its own set of unknowns that we had to deal with, which had the potential to derail any plans and throw you for a loop. Being able to take each challenge head on and focus and compartmentalize allows me to bring my best to work every day no matter what gets thrown at me, and still stay positive and optimistic. I can’t emphasize enough how important the team aspect is. Being able to communicate and trust coworkers has been the single most valuable asset any of us can pull from.”

Now just about 4 months due to the fact the commencing of quarantine, Sailors is viewing the mild at the finish of the tunnel.

“Things are definitely trending better. There are hotspots in the country but a lot of the country is actually doing well. Many people with chronic health problems have stayed at home, and those health problems have gotten worse. It is safe to come back to the hospital and to your doctor offices to get care. It’s riskier to your overall health to let those health problems deteriorate than to sit at home because you’re worried you’re going to get COVID if you go out. We have gotten this far together and things will continue to improve, so stay optimistic and let’s get things back on track to get the football season going for fall and as always, Go Dawgs!”