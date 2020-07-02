Home Entertainment Joe Budden Responds To Troy Ave: Stop Talkin’ About Me!!

Joe Budden Responds To Troy Ave: Stop Talkin’ About Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Troy Ave has been heading at Joe Budden for rather some time — and the rapper ultimately acquired his focus and now Budden is demanding that he halt chatting about him.

Throughout a current podcast, Troy accused Budden of even now working with medication and challenged him $50,000 to get a drug exam and demonstrate that he is cleanse. Budden responded on his podcast. Mal and Rory panned Troy’s podcast and dismissed the problem as a cry for focus, Budden appeared visibly irritated by Troy’s statements.

RELATED ARTICLES

©