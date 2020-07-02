Joe Budden Responds To Troy Ave: Stop Talkin’ About Me!!

Troy Ave has been heading at Joe Budden for rather some time — and the rapper ultimately acquired his focus and now Budden is demanding that he halt chatting about him.

Throughout a current podcast, Troy accused Budden of even now working with medication and challenged him $50,000 to get a drug exam and demonstrate that he is cleanse. Budden responded on his podcast. Mal and Rory panned Troy’s podcast and dismissed the problem as a cry for focus, Budden appeared visibly irritated by Troy’s statements.

“Troy Ave, I’ll beat you up. Bet $50K on that,” Budden mentioned. “Walk around the corner somewhere, and I’ll put your face underneath a sewer, my n*gga. Stop talking about me.”

Just months back, Troy claimed that he experienced smashed every single girlfriend Budden experienced at any time experienced.

“The main thing that makes that n*gga emotional because I want to say Me and Fab f*cked all the woman that he’s ever loved in his life. Between the two of us. Maybe it’s like Desert Storm thing when he might go at Fab, might throw a little shot at me,” he claimed.