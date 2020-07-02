Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Connection With Sexual Abuse Investigation

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal authorities.

NBC Information, citing senior regulation enforcement officers, reviews that Maxwell was taken into custody on Thursday early morning in Bedford, New Hampshire and is predicted to be billed with “allegedly conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.” Maxwell has beforehand denied any wrongdoing.

Maxwell, the 58-12 months-aged daughter of the late British media proprietor Robert Maxwell, has created headlines for her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse circumstance. Epstein, an accused sexual intercourse trafficker, died by suicide in his New York Town jail mobile in Aug. 2019. Epstein, a U.S. multimillionaire financier, was arrested in July 2019. He experienced been awaiting demo on federal sexual intercourse trafficking costs at the time of his demise.