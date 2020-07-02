Jay-Z’s 2020 Made in America Festival Canceled Amid “Parallel Pandemics”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a different star-studded custom has been set on pause.

The once-a-year Made in America pageant, started by Jay-Z in 2012 and typically held in Philadelphia above Labor Working day weekend, has formally been canceled for this calendar year and will be rescheduled for 2021.

The occasion, which has highlighted performances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and a lot of much more stars above the several years, declared the information on Wednesday, the 1st working day of July.

“2020 is a year like no other,” a assertion issued on Made in America’s internet site and social media channels started. “We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”