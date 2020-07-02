Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out About “Healing” After August Alsina’s Romance Allegations

Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing herself to the desk.

Before right now, the actress seemingly dealt with August Alsina‘s current allegations that the two experienced been romantically included when she took to Twitter to compose, “There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”

This reaction arrives after claims from the “Nunya” singer emerged previously this 7 days when he sat down with The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee to go over his new album.

In the course of the discussion, Alsina dealt with rumors that he experienced dated Jada. Also, he claimed that her partner Will Smith “gave [Alsina] his blessing” immediately after the he and Will experienced allegedly, “had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism.”

After the job interview, Jada’s reps denied Alsina’s promises to TMZ and Web page 6, indicating they ended up “absolutely not true.” Will’s reps have not nevertheless responded to E! Information‘ ask for for remark.