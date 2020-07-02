Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals She Will Be Bringing Herself To The Red Table Following August Alsina’s Claims Of Their Past Relationship

Followers have been speculating if there was a intimate partnership occurring amongst Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina for some time now, and soon after August’s most current job interview, it appears like Jada may be all set to discuss on the alleged partnership!

As we earlier documented, August verified that he and Jada experienced a partnership in the previous. When talking with Angela Yee, August not only verified the partnership, but stated that Will Smith gave him his blessing to go after it. He also mentions Jada and Will’s notion of their relationship evolving into a lifestyle partnership.

Soon after a several times of followers reacting, memes becoming designed, and both equally Jada and Will’s reps denying August’s declare, Jada is summoning herself to spill the tea at the purple desk.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” Jada stated in a tweet, referring to her personal display “Red Table Talk”.

If y’all have at any time tuned into Jada’s display, you know that Jada is the queen of getting friends arrive and unpack their trauma, speak about their drama, and spill their tea in 1 of the most calming environments. Jada and Will have spoken their personal truths, and have also experienced their kids do the identical.

Now that it is time for Jada to sit in the sizzling seat, do y’all assume she’ll spill the tea, Roomies? Allow us know in the remarks!

