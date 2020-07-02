Jada Pinkett Smith Denies . . . Sort Of: ‘I Never Had ‘Sex’ w/ August Alsina’!!

August Alsina broke the net this 7 days when he claimed that he experienced an affair with Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith — with her husband’s authorization –, but she states it truly is not real.

Site 6 states they achieved out to Jada’s camp, wherever a rep explained to them that his promises that the two experienced “sex” is “Absolutely not true!!”

Talking to Angela Yee, August stated the pursuing:

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he stated. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody — Some people never get that in this lifetime.”