Jada Pinkett Smith Denies . . . Sort Of: ‘I Never Had ‘Sex’ w/ August Alsina’!!

August Alsina broke the net this 7 days when he claimed that he experienced an affair with Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith — with her husband’s authorization –, but she states it truly is not real.

Site 6 states they achieved out to Jada’s camp, wherever a rep explained to them that his promises that the two experienced “sex” is “Absolutely not true!!”

