Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Through Her Rep That August Alsina’s Allegations Of A Relationship Are “Untrue”

Roommates, immediately after the stunning allegation that she experienced a connection with August Alsina that Will Smith reportedly proudly gave his “blessing” to—Jada Pinkett Smith is now denying it at any time took place. Talking by her rep, Jada Pinkett Smith verified that August’s allegation is not correct and totally “untrue.”

Social media pretty much exploded when August Alsina’s job interview with Angela Yee went viral the place he spelled out in wonderful element his alleged connection with Jada Pinkett Smith. Not only did he go over their incredibly shut and sexual connection with every single other—he also said that Will Smith gave him his “blessing” to go after factors with Jada.

Very well now, Jada has ultimately responded to August’s allegations of an affair and she has totally denied them. Talking by way of her rep with a incredibly brief (but also incredibly organization) concept, Jada reportedly claimed that August’s promises are “absolutely not true!”

In the job interview, August Alsina spelled out how deep his connection with Jada was:

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

He ongoing, incorporating:

“I really loved a person. I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. So, I know that I am completely blessed. And this conversation is difficult because … it would be hard for people to understand, but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth.”

As of correct now, this is Jada’s only reaction to the allegations, but several are speculating that she might go into wonderful element about every thing on a long term episode of her exhibit “Red Table Talk.”

Want tea straight in your textual content inbox? Strike us up at 917-722-8057 or simply click right here to be a part of!