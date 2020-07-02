Instagram testing new layout for Stories to put them all on one page

Instagram is testing a new interface for Stories that places them all on one page to give the element a central target in the application.
The layout demonstrates Stories each on the house page and on a independent one as properly. After people open up the application, they’ll see two rows of Stories at the leading of the page. In this place there is a button that reads ‘See All Stories.’
After you click on on this button, you are going to be directed to a new display in which you will see rows and rows of all of the presently obtainable Stories.
The element was very first noticed by a social media supervisor on Twitter, who posted screenshots of the new layout.
You have listened to of two rows of Instagram Stories…
Now put together for “SEE ALL STORIES” pic.twitter.com/vs42wwHuh0
— Julian Gamboa (@JulianGumbo) June 26, 2020
Instagram verified to that it is in truth conducting this examination with a decide on range of people. It did not present any other information, but pointed out that it has been testing the new interface for in excess of a thirty day period.
It is not shocking that the Fb-owned system is testing a way to make Stories much more well known, particularly considering that Stories are extensively well-known and utilized for advertising and marketing as properly.
Because this is just a examination, it is mysterious if Instagram will make this new layout formal in the long run.
Resource: @JulianGumbo,