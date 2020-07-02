Hull music venue The C Note has permanently closed

A well-known are living music venue on the South Shore is closing its doorways.

The C Note, found around Nantasket Seashore in Hull, created the announcement Wednesday on its Fb webpage.

“After over 10 years, The C Note Hull will be closing its doors,” the submit reads. “Thank you to all of our loyal patrons, staff & very talented musicians whom have joined & supported over the years. It is because of all of you that we are the South Shore’s best live music club.”

Back again on March 16, The C Note introduced it was closing right up until even further discover owing to overall health problems involving COVID-19.

On The C Note’s site, the evening club touted its record of internet hosting “some of the best local and national bands,” and the varied musical genres of these bands — from “jazz and blues to rock and funk, and just about everything in between.”

By Wednesday, scores of replies to the submit expressed unhappiness and thanked the venue for the reminiscences.

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Signal up and obtain coronavirus information and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.