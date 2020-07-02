Hugh Downs, Former Today Host, Dead at 99

Former Today exhibit host Hugh Downs died on Wednesday at the age of 99.

Downs’ fantastic-niece Molly Shaheen said in a assertion that her fantastic-uncle died “peacefully” whilst surrounded by his beloved types at his house in Scottsdale, Ariz. in which he retired to comply with his departure from 20/20 in 1999.

The Emmy Award-successful broadcaster celebrated his 99th birthday in February.

The former Today exhibit host’s occupation commenced in Chicago when he joined NBC as a newscaster. His expertise as a journalist finally landed him a position as newscaster for the well-known early morning exhibit in 1962. In his position, he kept People educated of historic times having area throughout the nation, which includes the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Downs was also one particular of the initial of the Today exhibit hosts to straddle the line in between newscaster and interviewer.

Not to point out, Downs juggled his position on the Today exhibit with his gig as host of the levels of competition series Focus.