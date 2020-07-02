Hugh Downs, broadcaster known for news, game, and talk shows, dies at 99

Hugh Downs, the genial, multipurpose broadcaster who turned 1 of television’s most common and welcome faces with much more than 15,000 hrs on information, video game and talk exhibits, has died at age 99.

Downs died of all-natural brings about at his household in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, claimed his good-niece, Molly Shaheen.

“The Guinness Book of World Records” regarded Downs as possessing logged much more hrs in entrance of the digicam than any tv individuality till Regis Philbin handed him in 2004.

He labored on NBC’s “Today” and “Tonight” exhibits, the video game exhibit “Concentration,” co-hosted the ABC journal exhibit “20/20” with Barbara Walters and the PBS sequence “Over Easy” and “Live From Lincoln Center.”

“I’ve worked on so many different shows and done so many shows at the same time,” Downs claimed in a 1986 Linked Push job interview. “I once said I’d done everything on radio and television except play-by-play sports. Then I remembered I’d covered a boxing match in Lima, Ohio, in 1939.”

American tv host Hugh Downs on the established of the NBC video game exhibit “Concentration,” which he hosted. The broadcaster died at 99 of all-natural brings about, his good-niece claimed. Hulton Archive—Getty Illustrations or photos

Downs started his broadcasting job at the age of 18 as a $12-a-7 days announcer on a smaller Ohio radio station. When tv arrived alongside, he at initially seemed on it as a gimmick, but speedily recognized “it was probably a juggernaut, and I’d better be in on it.”

He was an announcer in Chicago, which was a tv incubator in the 1950, for “Kukla, Fran & Ollie” and “Hawkins Falls,” which he claimed was television’s initially cleaning soap opera. In 1954, he went to New York for “The Home Show.”

In 1961, Newsweek explained him as “a gluttonous reader with a first-rate brain that he keeps curried and exercised like a prize poodle.”

His popularity was these kinds of that he even gained the appropriate to approve any industrial he was assigned to go through, striving to maintain doubtful statements off the air.

“My loyalty was with the person tuning in,” he claimed. “It was expedient. If I lost my credibility, what use would I be to a client?”

He confirmed his principled aspect once more in 1997, when he took a getaway working day on “20/20″ fairly than be component on a exhibit that incorporated an job interview with Marv Albert soon after the sportscaster was caught in a lurid sexual assault scandal.

Downs experienced a certain desire in science, after launching into a monologue on the Paar exhibit on the science fundamental drinking water-snowboarding. It prompted Paar to quip, “Well, Hugh, when you drown, you’ll know the reason why.”

His desire in issues of the growing old — he even attained a postgraduate diploma in gerontology — was highlighted in his General public Broadcasting Services sequence “Over Easy” as very well as quite a few of his “20/20” parts.

“We all suffer in our culture from the idea … that youth was the big thing,” he claimed.

“There has been kind of a loss of respect for older people, and we lose gleaning wisdom from older people. We lose the ability to see that impairment and decrepitude don’t necessarily go along with age.”

His get the job done on “20/20″ also confirmed his adventurous spirit, these kinds of as the time he obtained to experience a killer whale, and an additional time he set on respiration equipment to swim around a good white shark. There was a dangerous expedition to the South Pole in which 1 participant practically fell to his dying.

“I’m interested in science, the environment, medicine and certain personalities,” he claimed. “I just do the stories I want to do. I don’t want to be just the anchor.”

Downs started his get the job done as Paar’s next banana in 1957, soon after a stint as host of NBC’s “The Home Show.”

In a extremely publicized incident in February 1960, Paar stormed off the air in a dispute involving community slicing a Paar “water closet” (rest room) joke the censors disliked. Downs gained praise for calmly telling the viewers “I’d like to think this is not final” and maintaining the are living exhibit working till signoff time.

Downs claimed afterwards that he predicted that Paar would at any moment return to the phase “with some punch line or something. He didn’t.” But Downs claimed he was at some point grateful for the raise the brouhaha gave his job.

Paar ultimately returned to the exhibit a couple of months afterwards.

Paar’s departure from “Tonight” in 1962 paved the way for Johnny Carson. Downs, in the meantime, started his 9-calendar year operate as host of the “Today” exhibit. Walters was a “Today” colleague for component of that time. She was an admirer of Downs who praised his generosity and collegiality.

He expressed his sights modestly in the 1995 e-book “The Box: An Oral History of Television, 1920-1961”: “In a way the less talent you have or deploy, the less chance you have of overexposure. That may be why I have been on network television more than anybody in the world.”

