Here are the reported details of Cam Newton’s contract

Quarterback Cam Newton’s reported contract with the Patriots is a discount.

On Sunday, Newton agreed to a 1-calendar year offer with a foundation of $one.05 million, the minimal wage for a participant with his quantity of knowledge — 9 yrs — in the league. Just $550,000 of that cash is assured.

Newton can generate one more $700,000 in for each-sport roster bonuses and up to $five.75 million in more incentives. The highest benefit of his contract is $seven.five million.

In accordance to the Globe’s Ben Volin, Newton’s cap variety, $one.1375 million, ranks 53rd among the NFL quarterbacks. New England’s quarterback space carries the most affordable price tag tag in the NFL, with Newton, Brian Hoyer ($one.05 million), Jarrett Stidham ($834,028), J’Mar Smith ($611,666) and Brian Lewerke ($610,833).

Following obtaining drafted No. one over-all by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, Newton signed a 4-calendar year, totally assured contract well worth more than $22 million. In June 2015, he signed a 5-calendar year, $103.eight million contract extension.