Harvey Weinstein Accusers To Receive $19 Million In Class-Action Settlement

The New York Lawyer General’s workplace has requested a virtually $19 million settlement for gals who ended up sexually assaulted and raped at the arms of disgraced Hollywood govt Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, their victims are finally receiving some justice,” New York Lawyer Normal Letitia James explained.

In accordance to the Normal Attorney’s workplace, the fund will be for “women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein.”

Weinstein was convicted on a single rely of prison intercourse act for forcibly executing oral intercourse on a girl in 2006 and a single rely of 3rd-diploma rape for a 2013 assault on yet another girl. He obtained 23 a long time for his crimes and its most likely that he will shell out the relaxation of his daily life powering bars.