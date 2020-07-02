Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein Accusers To Receive $19 Million In Class-Action Settlement

The New York Lawyer General’s workplace has requested a virtually $19 million settlement for gals who ended up sexually assaulted and raped at the arms of disgraced Hollywood govt Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, their victims are finally receiving some justice,” New York Lawyer Normal Letitia James explained.

