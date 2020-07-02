Grey’s Anatomy Cast: Then and Now

A ton has altered due to the fact Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005. In reality, subsequent the departure of Justin Chambers, whose character, Alex Karev, was dispatched with a controversial Time 16 storyline twist, the strike health-related drama’s only authentic forged associates even now on rounds are Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. Click forward to seem back again — and capture up — with all your favorites.

Spoiler inform: If Grey’s Anatomy is new to you, then be recommended that character storylines — and exits — will be reviewed.