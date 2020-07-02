Google Canada confirms Pixel 3a has been discontinued

Forward of the pending announcement for the Google Pixel 4a, Google has stopped manufacturing the Pixel 3a.
In a assertion to Android Law enforcement, Google verified that the “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”
The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL initially released in Canada on Might seventh for $549 and we praised the Android-run system as ‘the new Nexus.”
Even though the Pixel 3a appears to be to be only obtainable from a variety of Canadian wi-fi carriers, these as Bell, Virgin Cellular, and by means of huge box suppliers Very best Purchase Canada.
Google Canada notes on its Canadian retailer that the Pixel 3a is ‘Out of stock.’
Google is envisioned to unveil the rumoured Pixel 4a in the coming months. This system is rumoured to characteristic a Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB of RAM, characteristic a five.81-inch OLED display screen with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and a gap-punch digital camera in the prime remaining corner.