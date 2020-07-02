Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein associate, arrested. Here’s what we know

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by quite a few girls of serving to procure underage sexual intercourse associates for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI stated Thursday.

Maxwell, who lived for a long time with Epstein, was taken into custody about eight:30 a.m., stated FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention middle in New York past summertime even though awaiting demo on sexual intercourse trafficking costs.

Maxwell was accused by quite a few girls of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, through which they were being pressured into sexual intercourse. All those accusations, till now, in no way resulted in legal costs. The precise mother nature of the costs towards her weren’t right away uncovered.

Maxwell has consistently denied wrongdoing and referred to as some of the promises towards her “absolute rubbish.”

