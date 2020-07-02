Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: Prince Andrew Called to Talk With FBI

The arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday on expenses that she recruited underage ladies to be sexually abused by convicted sexual intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein has introduced renewed consideration to his connection with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who has been accused of acquiring sexual intercourse with a 17-yr-previous lady trafficked by Epstein.

Audrey Strauss, the performing U.S. lawyer in Manhattan, mentioned U.S. prosecutors would “welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk to us” for the duration of a push convention saying the expenses versus Maxwell on Thursday.

“We would like to have the benefit of his statement,” Strauss informed reporters.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, has claimed he and Maxwell trafficked her to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew 3 moments when she was 17 in 2001, in accordance to an affidavit provided in a federal courtroom submitting manufactured in the Southern District of Florida. One particular event, Giuffre alleges, provided currently being manufactured to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew at Maxwell’s London townhouse. Prince Andrew has not been billed and has frequently denied Giuffre’s allegations and has mentioned they in no way engaged in sexual action. A spokesperson for the Duke of York did not quickly return ’s ask for for remark.

Maxwell, 58, has extended been accused of recruiting and grooming ladies for abuse by Epstein, who died in an evident suicide in August 2019. An indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges that Maxwell conspired to entice minors to journey to have interaction in unlawful sexual intercourse functions and labored to transportation minors with the intent have interaction them in prison sexual action. Maxwell has frequently denied the allegations manufactured versus her.

Giuffre has mentioned in courtroom filings that a commonly-shared picture displaying Prince Andrew with his arm close to her with Maxwell viewed smiling in the qualifications was taken at Maxwell’s house in London just before he experienced sexual intercourse with her.

In a assertion saying that he would phase again from general public obligations, Prince Andrew mentioned he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations.”

