Gary Neville slams Liverpool’s Andy Robertson for poor display at Man City

Andy Robertson’s efficiency for Liverpool at Manchester City arrived in for some scathing criticism from pundit Gary Neville, who stated the Scot performed like he experienced put in “a week on the lash.”

Robertson and his Reds workforce-mates travelled to Etihad Stadium on Thursday as freshly-topped champions, with a initially title in 30 a long time attained courtesy of Manchester City’s defeat in opposition to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge final 7 days.

Nevertheless, they fell way down below the impeccable requirements they have established for considerably of this marketing campaign, specifically throughout a nightmare initially 50 % which noticed City race into a three- guide.

Targets from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden set City in handle, with Liverpool slipping three- down at 50 %-time in a Leading League video game for the initially time considering that a six-one thrashing at Stoke in 2015.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s possess target putting the gloss on the scoreline right after the crack, the initially time Liverpool experienced fallen 4 objectives powering powering considering that a five- defeat at the very same location in September 2017.

It was the efficiency of Foden that caught the eye of quite a few, with the youthful midfielder scoring and helping in a Leading League video game for the initially time and turning out to be the youngest participant to do so in opposition to Liverpool at the age of just 20 a long time, 35 times.

The England U21 global gave Robertson a specifically torrid time, however previous Manchester United defender Neville gave him very little sympathy, suggesting the 26-12 months-aged experienced been celebrating his title victory a very little far too considerably about modern times.

“Robertson has been outstanding for Liverpool for the past two seasons but he is playing tonight as if he has had a week on the lash,” Neville explained to . “He is getting played around.”

Previous Liverpool defender Jamie Carrhager was also important of the Scotland defender’s display, however he also praised Foden for his efficiency.

“Foden is dragging Robertson all about. Enormous credit history to Foden. It appears to be like like Robertson’s head has absent,” stated Carragher.

Regardless of the defeat, just their 2nd in the Leading League this period, Liverpool are nonetheless 20 factors distinct at the summit right after what experienced been a unforgettable marketing campaign for the Merseysiders.