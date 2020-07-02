French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament

PARIS (AP) — The French Open will allow fans to show up at this year’s postponed tournament.

The French Tennis Federation mentioned Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be loaded with fans when enjoy starts off in September at Roland Garros.

Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

The clay-courtroom tournament experienced been scheduled to start off on Could 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 simply because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then bought pushed again an additional 7 days.

The FFT has organized a wellbeing and basic safety protocol to guarantee the basic safety of fans. No a lot more than 4 folks can sit collectively in just one team and there need to also be just one chair remaining vacant among each and every mini-team of folks in the identical row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT mentioned. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

Donning masks is advisable but will not be compulsory when fans line up outside the house or sit in the stands, but need to be worn when fans are transferring all over within the grounds.

Hand sanitizers will also be readily available.