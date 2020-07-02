French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament

PARIS — The French Open will allow fans to show up at this year’s postponed tournament.

The French Tennis Federation claimed Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be stuffed with fans when perform starts off in September at Roland Garros.

Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

The clay-courtroom tournament experienced been scheduled to begin on May well 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 since of the coronavirus pandemic. It then obtained pushed back again one more 7 days.

The FFT has organized a well being and security protocol to make sure the security of fans. No much more than 4 individuals can sit alongside one another in one particular team and there ought to also be one particular chair remaining vacant amongst every single mini-team of individuals in the similar row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT claimed. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

Donning masks is suggested but will not be compulsory when fans line up outdoors or sit in the stands, but ought to be worn when fans are shifting all around within the grounds.

Hand sanitizers will also be offered.